PPP leader Goh Meng Seng’s manifesto focuses on MacPherson

Singapore — People’s Power Party founder Goh Meng Seng released his party’s manifesto in a lengthy post on the official PPP Facebook page on Saturday (June 27).

The party will be contesting only in MacPherson Single-Member Constituency, whose MP has been the People’s Action Party’s Tin Pei Ling.

Mr Goh summarised his vision for the SMC into 3 main points:

Old estate with old HDB flats

The PPP leader said the PAP’s Asset Monetisation Scheme had fallen short and that, if elected, he would ensure that redevelopment and upgrading schemes like HIP, VERS and SERS be carried out as soon as possible.

2. Ageing population

Mr Goh said the PAP had not adequately taken care of the needs of the elderly. If elected, he resolved to build a community hospital in the estate so that the healthcare needs of the elderly residents would be sufficiently met.

3. Poverty and social welfare service

In order to better look after the needy residents in MacPherson, he promised to invite charitable organisations to provide traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) and soup kitchens in the neighbourhood. Furthermore, for mental purposes, he promised to provide counselling services as well.

Those commenting on the post were largely supportive and sent their well-wishes to Mr Goh.

Others included their own suggestions for improvement.

/TISG