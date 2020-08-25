Post goes viral — Flat with “industrial design” and construction site vibe

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Anyone wishing for a flat with an “industrial design” may just end up with a stylised living space that looks like a construction site, as highlighted by one post, which has now gone viral, from Creatology Design Studio.

The post on Sunday (Aug 23), which shows stark and spare interiors that are guaranteed not to be an ordinary person’s cup of tea, has more than 2,800 shares and 670 comments.

Only someone with a very specific aesthetic would prefer a living room that features an old danger sign posted on the wall (in the four official languages!)

Is it interesting? Yes. Is it art? Maybe not.

The furniture in the living room consists of cheap white plastic stacking chairs (at least they have arms), a plain wood and wrought iron table, two rubber tyres by way of a coffee table and little else. The decor is similarly minimal, with unpainted cement walls and floors, and plain drop lights with no lampshades.

“Homey” would be the last word to describe it, although it does have a TV and some blue curtains.

As for the sleeping area, there is no wall between it and the living room. It consists of a mattress (plain pillows, no blanket). Poles are the cabinet from which to hang clothes.

Warm and friendly it certainly isn’t. The good thing is that the design was done in good fun, as is obvious from the post’s caption.

“Owner : I want industrial style leh

“Interior Designer : Steady no problem”

As expected, those commenting on the post had great fun with the design and had a lot to say about it, including suggesting how to make the space even more “industrial”.

