Police reports filed against Dee Kosh who admits that there is some truth to the accusations

YouTuber and Power 98 FM deejay Darryl Ian Koshy, also known as Dee Kosh, has admitted to texting a 15-year-old boy with what he called a “questionable tone” and apologised “to all the people who have suffered from this”.

In a statement on Monday night (Aug 17), Dee Kosh said about the messages: “My tone was questionable, but there was absolutely no intent to groom him.

Let me state categorically that I did not ever have any sexual relations with him or with any minor”.

“To me, it was a friendly conversation which was cheeky and inappropriate, but I did not take it any further. In hindsight, I see what was wrong and I take full responsibility for my actions, and I am sorry”, he added.

Several police reports have been filed against the 32-year-old following a series of sexual harassment allegations against him over the weekend by alleged victims, mostly young men, on Instagram and Twitter. The police said investigations are ongoing.

Among the accusations were that the YouTuber had solicited nude pictures and offered money to minors in return for sexual favours. Several people also claimed that he approached them under the guise of recruitment, and posted screenshots of conversations with him on Telegram and Instagram direct messages.

At least five alleged victims have posted these conversations online.

Local radio station Power 98 FM, where he hosts weekday night shows, issued a statement on Monday to say that he is currently on leave and that the station “does not tolerate any form of harassment”. /TISG