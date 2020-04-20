Police look into case of man not wearing mask, making racist remarks

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Police are investigating a man who made offensive and racist remarks in a grocery store recently after the Covid-19 circuit breaker was tightened further to prevent people from leaving home without wearing a mask.

A video of the incident has been circulating on social media, garnering mixed reaction from the online community.

In the video, a man in a blue and black sleeveless shirt is seen hurling vulgarities at the person doing the filming.

According to a channelnewsasia.com report on Saturday (April 18), the authorities are investigating the case of the 52-year-old Malay man for breaching Covid-19 circuit breaker measures and making racist and offensive remarks.

The incident occurred in a grocery store in Block 651, Jurong West Street 61, on Friday (April 17). The man was not allowed inside the shop as he was not wearing a mask. “The store’s female Chinese supervisor denied the man entry and declined to sell him the item,” the police confirmed in a news release the following day. “The man took offence and hurled racist remarks and vulgarities at the supervisor.”

After receiving reports on the video, officers identified and located the man in three hours. “The police take very seriously acts that can threaten racial harmony in Singapore,” said the police, adding that those who make hostile, ill-will and damaging remarks on the different races within the country would be “dealt with swiftly and firmly”.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Members of the online community disapproved of the man’s behaviour and remarks.

Some people responded by highlighting the ongoing trend of filming others during a “state of high tension”. Some others wondered why the man wasn’t instead offered a mask.

