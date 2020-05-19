Police investigating foreigners who breached circuit breaker measures at Robertson Quay

- Advertisement -

Minister for the Environment and Water Resources, Masagos Zulkifli, confirmed on Monday (18 May) that the police have traced the non-Singaporeans who were spotted flouting circuit breaker measures at Robertson Quay over the past weekend. Police investigations are ongoing.

While most Singapore residents have been hunkering down at home and masking up when they need to go out for essentials to fight the spread of the COVID-19 virus, some have been freely gathering at Robertson Quay with little concern for safe distancing.

As photos of the crowds went viral on social media, outraged Singaporeans pointed out that many of the rule violators appear to be expats. Netizens asked where the Government’s safe distancing ambassadors were and questioned whether there was a double standard in the enforcement of rules.

Responding to these concerns, Mr Masagos assured Singaporeans on Monday that the law will be enforced against all who are found breaching safe distancing measures. The ruling party politician added that those who were gathered at Robertson Quay are non-Singaporeans who are currently under police investigation.

Mr Masagos echoed the Urban Redevelopment Authority’s (URA) earlier explanation that the sale of takeaway alcohol contributed to the crowds gathering in the vicinity. He said that the URA will work with the police to monitor the area to ensure that individuals and food and beverage outlets comply with the safe distancing measures.

The minister added: “We urge everyone to abide by both the letter and spirit of the law to contain COVID-19. If you see any offenders, please don’t just take photos for a posting. Report it through the OneService app with specific details and photos.”

Noting that there are six weeks left in Singapore’s two-month long circuit breaker, Mr Masagos said that although the rate of community spread seems to have decreased, “the fight against COVID-19 is far from over.”

Mr Masagos warned of the possibility of a “second wave of infections” and urged Singapore residents to continue to observe safe distancing and to “stay home as far as possible” even after the circuit breaker ends.

Some photos of crowds along Robertson Quay have been circulating this past weekend. The Circuit Breaker can only work… Posted by Masagos Zulkifli on Monday, May 18, 2020