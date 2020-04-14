Health & Fitness Police ensure social distancing among family members with different addresses

One man visiting parents warned -- the penalty has since been increased to $300 for the first offence

Photo: screengrab / original taken down

Beatrice Del Rosario

Health & Fitness
With more strict circuit breaker measures in place to prevent the spread of Covid-19, social distancing must be observed even among family members not living at the same place.

This was initially discouraged with a warning letter but the penalty for the first offence was increased to S$300 on Sunday (April 12).

Only a day earlier, a man had been issued a warning letter while on a visit to his parents in Jurong West. A report by mothership.com on April 13 had a photo of the warning letter that was issued by the police. The original post featuring the image, however, has been taken down.

The individual had violated Regulation 6 of the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020. The regulation, which prohibits social gatherings, states that a person must not meet another individual not living in the same place of residence for any social purpose.

On Sunday (April 12), a Twitter user claiming to be the individual’s brother claimed that his brother had visited him and his parents at home, as he was married and no longer lived with them. When the police, who were conducting checks, knocked on the door, the brother was the one who answered. The police noticed that there were a few individuals in the living area. They then asked the brother for his Identity Card, which showed that he lived with his wife some place else.

Although the police let him go with a warning, they stressed that should the same thing happen again, there would be no more warning. Since then, however, the penalty for the first offence is no longer a warning. The offender’s particulars will be taken down and he will face a S$300 fine straight away.

The penalty was increased because too many people were not heeding appeals to practice social distancing and there had been a spike in Covid-19 cases.

The circuit breaker measures, under which people must stay home as much as possible, commenced on Tuesday (April 7) and are set to last for at least a month. /TISG

