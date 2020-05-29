PMD riders go for joyride on the road, netizens question enforcement

- Advertisement -

Singapore – As the circuit breaker period continues in the country, it appears that a few members of the public consider the lack of vehicles on the road as an opportunity to go on illegal rides.

On Tuesday (May 26), Facebook page All Singapore Stuff shared another video of a group flouting circuit breaker measures. The group had taken their Personal Mobility Devices (PMDs) for a ride on a public road. The footage showed at least four individuals, three guys and one woman sharing a ride with one of them recording the scene.

“Eh hallo, just stay home and stay off the roads lah,” read the caption on the post.

Members from the online community quickly discouraged the actions of the group, noting that the lack of enforcement officers on the road could be a reason why more and more instances of people breaking the law are circulating online.

Mohd Noor Abd Majid mentioned that there is “quite a significant number now” of PMDs in prohibited areas, especially in the evenings and early mornings. Dynn Maksudi commented that as social distancing ambassadors were occupied with making sure people had their masks on while in public, there maybe fewer enforcement officers on the roads. This gives flouters an opportunity to engage in such behaviour. “It’s because the LTA (Land Transport Authority) is on circuit breaker,” added Molly Ng.

Many reiterated such devices are banned on the road. “You want to challenge the law, go ahead, just don’t make others suffer,” said Kok Leong Ho. Meanwhile, Say Thye Ng wondered if the authorities would “dare take them to task.”

Netizens had a few suggestions regarding fitting consequences for such actions. One said a fine would not be enough as money is not a problem for their parents while another urged that a hefty amount be imposed.

A few were a bit harsher and asked for a rule to permit drivers to “knock them down whenever they see one on the road.” Ya Lun Teo tagged the Singapore Police Force, the Ministry of Health and Law and Home Affairs Minister K Shanmugam.

Another group of PMD riders on the road <Anonymous contribution>Eh hallo, just stay home and stay off the roads lah Posted by All Singapore Stuff on Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Other similar instances have been shared online such as a couple of friends going for a joyride along Tampines Expressway way above the speed limit…

…or riding their PMDs in the Central Expressway tunnel at 40km/h. Both incidents were caught on camera and made their rounds on social media.