PM Lee’s address a disingenuous speech: Opposition politician Lim Tean

- Advertisement -

Singapore — Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s national broadcast on Sunday (June 7) was criticised in a Facebook post the same night by opposition politician Lim Tean.

Mr Lim founded and has led the People’s Voice party after resigning as the secretary- general of the National Solidarity Party (NSP) in 2017.

Mr Lim felt it unfair of the ruling People’s Action Party to have left the opposition in the dark with regard to the rules for the upcoming General Election. There has been no comment by PAP representatives on how the elections are to be held and this has led to unease among the opposition.

In addition to this, he highlighted PAP’s apparent lack of a “genuine solution” with regard to how the ruling party planned to navigate through the post-Covid-19 situation.

- Advertisement -

The Government has rolled out several schemes, such as the Fortitude and Solidarity Budgets as well as the SGUnited Initiative, to assist Singaporeans in these unprecedented times. However, it has not yet commented on plans for alleviating the massive economic crunch in the long run.

Mr Lim ended his post by reiterating People’s Voice’s stance of focusing on jobs for Singaporeans in the future.

Many of those who commented on the speech supported Mr Lim’s views.

While others felt it was simply a campaign tactic by the PAP for the upcoming elections, some highlighted their displeasure over how it focused more on foreigners than on locals.

/TISG