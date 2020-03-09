PM Lee visits Yio Chu Kang; ‘elbow bumps’ residents instead of shaking hands

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visited the residents of Yio Chu Kang and shared his relief that they were calmly coping with the Covid-19 outbreak, including not shaking the hands of each other, but finding other inventive ways.

On Sunday (Mar 8), Mr Lee had a community walkabout at Yio Chu Kang and was glad “to see many out and about” amid the virus outbreak. He noted that many were going about their usual Sunday morning activities during his visit to the Ang Mo Kio 628 Market and Food Centre.

Mr Lee said in his Facebook post that although some were concerned about the epidemic, “they knew about our preventive measure – starting with greeting one another without shaking hands!”

“Glad they are following official advisories and coping calmly with the Covid-19 situation,” said the Prime Minister.

Mr Lee shared photos of his visit like when he met shifu Gladys Tan and her taichi class at Yio Chu Kang CC and posed with the group for a photo. “Taichi helps maintain good balance and posture, especially in their later years,” wrote Mr Lee. “A good way to stay fit!” he added.

“Always good to see young ones out and about,” said Mr Lee as he had some fun with 8-month-old Mohd Amsyar Aaryan.

Mr Lee also shared a “happy encounter” with an old family friend and former security officer of the late Lee Kuan Yew, Mr Gopalakrishnan. “Though he is now 87, I am glad he still keeps fit walking 10km every day!” he wrote.

Because there were no shaking of hands, Mr Lee proposed a new way to greet other people. “Here’s how we do the elbow bump!”

To finish his market visit, Mr Lee indulged in some carrot cake, chwee kueh, roast meats, and kopi o siew dai. “Decided to enjoy all this twice — first the pic, then the taste!”/TISG

Visited Yio Chu Kang this morning to see how everyone was coping with COVID-19. Glad to see many out and about, going… Posted by Lee Hsien Loong on Sunday, March 8, 2020

