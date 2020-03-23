PM Lee visits Teck Ghee Market, says people were conscious of Covid-19

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong visited the Teck Ghee Market and Food Centre to see how people were coping with the Covid-19 pandemic and noted that more and more have “become conscious” of the virus.

On Sunday (Mar 22), Mr Lee took to Facebook to share his Teck Ghee visit for a ground assessment “to see how everyone is coping.”

At the Teck Ghee Market and Food Centre, he noticed that people were making an effort to keep a safe distance as they went about their activities. The Prime Minister, having visited during peak hours, saw the place quite crowded, “more than we would like to see.”

“We are not quite there yet,” commented Mr Lee, “but people were conscious of Covid-19.” Nearly everyone remembered not to shake hands while some wore masks perhaps because they were not well, said Mr Lee.

As the pandemic rapidly escalates around the world, Mr Lee reassured everyone that “our own situation here is under control,” although he mentioned the recent increase in new cases among Singaporeans and residents returning from abroad. “There is a significant risk that they may infect others and start new clusters,” he noted.

“We must do our utmost to prevent this,” said Mr Lee and urged all returnees to strictly observe their Stay Home Notices “to protect others, and help us fight Covid-19.”

Mr Lee was glad to see shoppers at Giant supermarket following safe distancing while in the queue.

He also conducted a few house visits in the area and included photos with captions of the residents’ stories.

He encouraged families to teach their mother language to their children…

…and took a selfie with his Regimental Sergeant Major.

Netizens shared their appreciation for the prime minister’s efforts and reminded him to rest when possible.

