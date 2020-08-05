PM Lee to deliver address at 10 am on National Day

- Advertisement -

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced earlier today that he will be addressing the country in a televised message on Sunday (Aug 9), National Day.

His message at 10am in English will be aired on Channel News Asia (CNA), Channel 5 and CNA938 before the broadcast of the Padang parade, which is set to begin at 10.15am.

Concurrently, the National Day message will also be delivered in Mandarin by Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat on Channel 8, Channel U and Capital 958. Mr Heng is the Minister for Finance and the Coordinating Minister for Economic Policies.

Mr Masagos Zulkifli, Minister for Social and Family Development and Minister-in-charge of Muslim Affairs, will deliver the message in Malay, while Minister for Communications and Information S. Iswaran will deliver the message in Tamil.

PM Lee also said late last month that, as there will be no National Day Rally this year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, he will deliver a major speech to Singaporeans in the House, “about 10 days” after Parliament opens on Aug 24.

“I shall do it in Parliament and we will have a serious debate there,” he said on July 25 during a virtual press conference to announce his new Cabinet.-/TISG