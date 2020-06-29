PM Lee talks about “vaccine multilateralism” in #GlobalGoalUnite summit

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – PM Lee Hsien Loong participated in a virtual summit for Global Goal: Unite for Our Future on June 27 (Sat) where he spoke about the importance of “vaccine multilateralism.”

He also posted on his Facebook page the day after that about how Singapore plans to work with other parties in order to create a vaccine and quickly disburse it to all countries.

PM Lee wrote, “Singapore has been doing our part collecting and analyzing data on the coronavirus, in order to better understand this new threat. But our efforts alone are not enough. A global pandemic requires a coordinated global response, especially in scientific research and government actions.”

He explains in the video, “’Vaccine multilateralism’ is crucial to coordinate an international response. Singapore looks forward to working with the European Commission and like-minded countries, as well as the WHO (World Health Organization), CEPI (Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations), and GAVI, The Vaccine Alliance, to develop vaccines and distribute them fairly and expeditiously to people in all countries.”

“We also hope to collaborate with like-minded parties to support key initiatives like the Access to COVID-19 Tools (ACT) Accelerator and the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) Facility as “Friends of the Facility,” he added.

With the world count for positive Covid-19 cases now over 10 million globally, and Singapore’s numbers a little over 43,000 alone, the race to find an effective and potent vaccine is well underway with many feeling that it can’t come any sooner.

Prime Minister Lee also emphasized that while the Covid-19 pandemic continues to thrive, “Until a vaccine is found, we are unlikely to see a return to our pre-COVID-19 way of life.”

He also highlighted, “The search for vaccines may take some time, but we will maximise our chances of tackling Covid-19 by working together.”

Mr Lee’s Facebook post received at least 12k reactions, 449 comments and 1.6K shares so far. Most netizens have shared their praise over his “great & efficient” leadership handling the ongoing pandemic.

