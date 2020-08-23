PM Lee nominates Tan Chuan-Jin for re-election as Speaker of Parliament

- Advertisement -

Singapore – With Parliament convening on Monday (Aug 24), Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has nominated Mr Tan Chuan-Jin to continue being the Speaker of Parliament.

Mr Tan took to Facebook on Thursday (Aug 20) to share a letter from Mr Lee confirming his nomination for re-election.

“I write to inform you that, when the Fourteenth Parliament first meets on 24 August 2020, the Government will be proposing that Mr Tan Chuan-Jin to be re-elected as the Speaker of Parliament,” said the letter, which was signed by the Prime Minister.

In his post, Mr Tan thanked Mr Lee for his confidence and proposal. “Of course, I’d have to await the decision of my Parliamentary colleagues,” he said. “If chosen, I will continue to be fair and impartial, and firm, in discharging my responsibilities and upholding the honour and integrity of Parliament,” he added.

Mr Tan congratulated Ms Indranee Rajah and Mr Zaqy Mohamad, who have been designated as the Leader of the House, “to coordinate and manage the Government’s parliamentary business”, and Deputy Leader of the House, respectively.

Ms Indranee is taking over the role previously held by Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu, while Mr Zaqy is taking over for Minister for National Development Desmond Lee.

As Speaker, Mr Tan will preside over sittings of the House and enforce the rules for the orderly conduct of parliamentary business. In carrying out his duties, he must remain impartial and fair to all MPs.

The Speaker does not take part in parliamentary debates but can abstain or vote for or against a motion if he has a vote as an elected MP.

Those commenting on Mr Tan’s page discussed what his other roles could have been and even on what his future role could be on the country’s political scene.

When it was suggested that, as the Speaker, Mr Tan would be “deprived from raising issues to the House, and in particular, for his residents”, he replied that that would not be the case.

/TISG

