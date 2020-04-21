PM Lee: Circuit breaker extended to June 1

- Advertisement -

In an update on Tuesday (Apr 21) Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that the circuit breaker will be extended for another four weeks to June 1.

Adding that most of us have played our part and complied with Circuit Breaker measures, PM Lee said that the number of new cases in the local community has levelled off to below 30 cases daily.

However, he added that the total number has increased daily and that this is due to a large number of cases in the foreign worker dormitories.

“Thankfully, none of the new cases had needed supplementary oxygen or Intensive Care”, PM Lee added.

- Advertisement -

“We hope that the situations in the dorm would remain this way, with most of the cases mild and very few needing intensive care”.

PM Lee announced that the resources sent to the dorms would be increased in order to manage the situation.

Speaking directly to migrant workers, PM Lee told them that they will be cared for just like Singaporeans. He added that their health and livelihood will be taken care of and that the government will work with their employers to ensure that they are paid.

Reassuring the people that the clusters in the dorms have remained largely contained, PM Lee added that the government would do their utmost to keep it this way.

Despite the circuit breaker starting to have an effect, PM Lee urged Singaporeans to press on and bring down daily infections to a single digit and eventually to zero.

He added that because the number of unlinked Covid-19 cases had not come down, he said that there may be a larger undiscovered reservoir of cases in the community.

To achieve results, PM Lee asked Singaporeans to “hunker down and press on” and to remain at home.

Announcing that more workplaces will be closed to reduce transmissions, PM Lee said that it might mean a degradation of some services.

He also announced that the circuit breaker will be extended until June 1 in order to put in place tighter measures. /TISG