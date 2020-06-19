PM Lee calls for a safe and steady transition to Phase 2

- Advertisement -

Singapore—As June 19 (Friday) approaches, (when Singapore enters Phase 2 of the lifting of circuit breaker restrictions), wherein more activities will be allowed, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong called for a safe and steady transition.

He reminded Singaporeans on the importance of practising safe distancing and good personal hygiene even as restrictions are relaxed.

Posting photos of an e-visit he made over video conferencing to the teams handling Singapore’s Covid-19 testing efforts on his Facebook page, the Prime Minister wrote about the “huge and complicated operation” involved in testing people for the coronavirus.

The Prime Minister wrote, “Testing is a critical part of our strategy to control COVID-19, and the teams have been busy organising and running this.”

He explained that the swab test individuals have to undergo is but a part of the whole process, as those involved in testing must protect themselves by taking precautions, as well as ensure that the process is done correctly.

PM Lee expressed gratitude to the testing teams. “It is hard work and I thank all of you who are making this possible,” he wrote in the post.

The Prime Minister also took the opportunity to say that as complex as the current testing efforts are, there are plans in place to ramp them up, “so that we can safely and progressively resume work and social activities in the COVID world,” he added.

But for Singapore to emerge from the pandemic triumphantly, everyone’s cooperation is still needed.

PM Lee wrote, “To win this battle, we need everyone to continue doing our part by practising safe distancing and good personal hygiene. Let us make a safe and steady transition to Phase 2!”

TISG reported on what will be allowed in Phase 2:

Social gatherings are now allowed, but can only have a maximum of five people, and the same goes for households. They are only allowed to receive up to five visitors at once.

Restaurants are allowed to accept dine-in customers, but drinking and selling of alcohol is strictly prohibited past 10:30 p.m. Live music, video screens and televisions will still not be allowed in any of these F&B outlets in the meantime.

Retail stores and malls can be open, but depending on the location’s capacity, the number of people will have limits. All store and mall operators need to put in the proper regulations in order to prevent any crowding as customers wait to either enter the malls or retail stores.

Sports facilities, gyms, parks and other such recreational and public facilities will also be allowed to resume business for as long as distancing rules are applied. These include fitness studios, swimming complexes, playgrounds, beaches, and the like. The same goes for privately run areas that can be found in clubs and condominiums.

Healthcare and other home-based services can also resume for as long as they follow the general 1-meter distancing rules. Tuition and other private enrichment classes may begin again except for voice or singing lessons.

Senior home facilities will allow face-to-face visits, again with appropriate physical distancing rules in place. These include nursing homes, shelter homes, adult disability homes and welfare homes.

Other activities permitted under Phase 2 can be found here.

