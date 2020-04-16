PM Lee asked to apologise over Govt’s handling of Covid-19 outbreak

- Advertisement -

In an open letter to Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, a man has vented his frustration with the way the Covid-19 situation has been handled.

Mr Vijayarengan Visvalingam penned the following afterwards on his own page: “Wrote the following on LHL Facebook page. Hope he reads it. Not sure what trouble I will get into. Only time will tell but I feel I was fair in my message to him.”

Mr Visva felt that Hong Kong had managed to do better than Singapore in dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic despite being in the midst riots and political unrest.

With a Master of Science in Maritime Studies from NTU, and having been in the oil and gas industry for more than 30 years, Mr Visva, 55, added: “In fact quite a number of countries, Taiwan, New Zealand, South Korea, etc, with higher population than us with ministers earning much less than you and your ministers, have carried out a better crisis management, with foresight. You and your ministers are earning an exorbitant amount of salary and failing miserably during this Covid-19 pandemic crisis”.

“It’s fine if you and your government had erred but at least be accountable and apologetic, instead of going on your defence to give excuses. This is not the first time. Each and every time you have messed it up, it’s always going on the defence with excuses,” Mr Visva said.

He then called on Mr Lee to go “live on television again to admit that you and your government had erred and apologise”.

Mr Visva’s post has been shared on Facebook and screenshots circulated on WhatsApp Messenger.

In an update, yesterday (Apr 15), Mr Visva wrote: “After gathering my thoughts while debating with myself if I was being unfair in my message to LHL, I am now absolutely certain that I was right in my message to him”.

“Still awaiting a public apology from the PM”, he said. /TISG