Pink slippers are the star of Reform Party Charles Yeo’s new video

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Here’s the thing about online spaces—you never know what you’re going to see next.

Reform Party chair Charles Yeo, who rose to prominence in last month’s General Election, was recently seen on Facebook extolling the virtues of a digital lock, of all things.

Dressed casually in a black t-shirt, shorts and pink sandals, the youthful lawyer appeared in a video on the Facebook page of My Digital Lock Pte Ltd to “share” about the lock, a keyless locking solution that uses 24-karat gold plating for its lock mechanism.

Charles Yeo Review on EPIC 24K Gold Platted Dual Fingerprint Gate Digital Lock Charles Yeo Review on EPIC 24K Gold Platted Dual Fingerprint Gate Digital Lock 🤗🤗Hurry up and visit our showroom to get yours today =) Epic 24K Gold Platted Digital Lock 😎😎For Door $688For Gate $788 ( Dual Fingerprint)Get Both at $1199 Only Marble Design Door Promotion😍😍😍Bedroom $3293×7 Feet Main Door $6994×7 Feet Main Door $999Add Additional Design with Golden Stainless Steel at $200 only Kato 3D Pattern Laser Cut Gate 😇😇😇3×7 feet $8504×7 feet $950 When you purchase Door, Gate and our Epic 24K Gold Digital Lock, top up $200 to upgrade to Golden Handle (Door & Gate)🤗🤗🤗Call our Mobile Showroom 98440884 and we will drive to show you today 😍😍😍https://www.mydigitallock.com.sg/Free Taxi Rebate (Twice the amount) with Any Purchase 😉😉****6th Boon Lay Showroom (West) *****Jurong Point Level 3 Mongkok Street, Directly outside Fairprice ExtraHp 98811733****5th Macpherson Showroom (Central)****Above Macpherson Mrt station10 Arumugam Road #08-01LTC Building A, Singapore 409957HP 96177025*****4th Tampines Showroom (East) ******Tampines 1 Shopping Centre #B1-18(Beside Gain City and Home Fix)HP 92220659**** 2nd Bukit Batok Showroom (West)****51 Bukit Batok Cres, #05-14 Singapore 658077Office: 91616282 / 85957577**** 1st Yishun Showroom (North) ****2 Yishun industrial street 1 #05-10Office: 93919772 / 90677990#HDBDoor #Firerateddoor #laminatedoor #bedroomdoor #maindoor #condodoor #btodoor #veneerdoor #doorfactory #cheapestdoor #hdbgate #mildsteelgate #wroughtirongate #firerateddoor #digitallock #samsungdigitallock #epicdigitallock #keywedigitallock #samsungdr708digitallock #Samsungdr738digitallock #cheapestdigitallock #digitaldoorlock #toiletdoor #koreadigitallock #latestdigitallock #MYDIGITALLOCK #gatedigitallock#gatedigitallock #cheapestdigitallock #newdigitallock #dualfingerprintgatelock Posted by My Digital Lock Pte Ltd on Thursday, 20 August 2020

- Advertisement -

In the one and a half minute video, he demonstrates how to open the lock using his fingerprint from outside as well as from the inside. He also shows how to access the history of who used the lock on an app on his mobile phone. He adds that if users want to, they can create “Guest Keys” to give others access into their home for a limited time. He ends the video by encouraging viewers to contact the company on Instagram to find out more.

The video, which is also available on WhatsApp, is entitled “Charles Yeo Review on EPIC 24K Gold Platted (sic) Dual Fingerprint Gate Digital Lock.”

According to the ‘About’ section of the company’s Facebook page, “My Digital Lock sell (sic) Epic, Hione, Gateman & Samsung Digital Lock. We might not provide the best customer services (sic) but one of the most reliable door and lock company in Singapore.”

The lock system starts at S$688 for one door lock, with discounts given if customers buy locks for both their gate and door and greater prices for high-end models.

While the lock system is undoubtedly the focus of the video, netizens seemingly had fun pointing out Mr Yeo’s shoes—which they alternatively called pink slippers, sandals or birks (Birkenstocks, a type of shoe).

One commenter jokingly called Mr Yeo an influencer. Mr Yeo catapulted to fame during the campaign period after struggling with a speech in Mandarin during a constituency political broadcast on July 3. His party mate, Darren Soh, had prepared the speech, but had gotten sick and was unable to deliver it. And while Mr Yeo struggled manfully in his delivery of the speech, launching numerous memes of people’s flashbacks to their Chinese oral exam days, he was praised by many for his courage and for being a team player. Even Ho Ching, CEO of Temasek Holdings and wife of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, jumped to his defense, writing, “I give him very high marks for doing his best to deliver his message despite his language handicap. That takes courage. This willingness to try is how we all can learn and improve over time. Yes, it is painful to see his struggle, but that is no reason to make fun of him or his courageous effort. So for all the folks who are making or circulating memes to laugh at him, please stop.” And now, over a month after the GE, Mr Yeo is still winning people’s hearts. On Instagram, where he goes by the interesting handle of @toxicstatenarrativeinsg, the lawyer not only offers a free 30-minute consultation, but also painstakingly answers questions that netizens pose. -/TISG Read also: Charles Yeo’s never-say-die attitude impresses online community