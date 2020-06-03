Pink Dot kicks off Pride Month with an invitation to Singapore’s first virtual LGBTQ solidarity rally

- Advertisement -

Pink Dot SG, a local organisation that aims to spread awareness about the LGBTQ community in Singapore, has kicked off Pride Month by extending an invitation to their first virtual pride rally, on social media.

The month of June is known as LGBTQ Pride Month to commemorate the Stonewall riots, which occurred at the end of June 1969. As a result, many pride events are held during this month to recognize the impact members of the LGBTQ community have had in the world.

Although Singapore still has laws criminalising homosexuality, Pink Dot SG commemorates Pride Month each year by organising various campaigns that lead up to a massive open-air rally at the Speakers’ Corner at Hong Lim Park.

Pink Dot has cancelled its rally at Hong Lim Park for the first time since 2009 given the COVID-19 pandemic and plans to livestream a virtual rally on 27 June. The organisation said in March that the health and safety of the LGBTQ community and all Singaporeans are its foremost priority and that it cancelled the open-air rally to avoid the risk of COVID-19 transmission.

While Pink Dot will not take place physically at Hong Lim Park, a special livestream programme filled with a line-up of performances and interactive discussions are in the works. It said: “We hope that the spirit of Pink Dot 12 will continue to shine through from our homes, our workplaces, and our hearts.”

Pink Dot SG kicked off Pride Month on Monday (1 June) by extending an invitation to their livestream rally that will take place from 8pm onwards on 27 June. It also invited followers to light up their homes with pink fairy lights as a sign of solidarity with the LGBTQ community.

The organisation said: “Light up your crib for the LGBTQ community as a sign of solidarity this Pride Month with pink fairy lights, and let your neighbours know #loveliveshere! Come 27th June 8pm, meet us online to celebrate.”

Pink Dot had earlier explained that the pink fairy lights will be a “powerful display of love and solidarity for LGBTQ people in Singapore” and will “serve as a reminder that support for LGBTQ rights and the Freedom to Love must persevere even as we are unable to gather at Hong Lim Park.”

