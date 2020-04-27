Photos of Gov’t-provided meals for foreign workers thrown in trash explained

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Photos of foreign worker meals in trash bins have been circulating online, garnering criticisms from netizens, some commenting that foreign workers are “too pampered” by the Government. An individual has spoken out explaining the issue of adaptation to different eating habits, providing a more balanced view of the situation.

The issue of food wastage, entitlement, and ungratefulness has been frequently highlighted among members of the online community with photos of uneaten meal boxes piled up in trash bags circulating on social media lately.

Wong Chong Wai Kenneth took to Facebook on Sunday (April 26) to share three perspectives on the issue. One was a post blaming the Government for not providing meals that could be eaten by foreign workers while another blamed foreign workers for being “too pampered and throwing away food because there is no curry.”

Lastly, there was a statement written by Ripon Chowdhury, which was shared by the Migrant Workers Singapore page. It provided a more balanced opinion on the topic.

“Due to differences in geographical location, people from different countries of the world have different eating habits,” wrote Mr Chowdhury. From rice, bread, and half-cooked food, “people’s taste in food depends on the eating habits of the regions, countries and cultures.”

After eating the same diet for a long time, Mr Chowdhury noted that many people might not be able to adjust to different eating habits, or it would take time to do so. Rushing to adapt to new food from a new environment could lead to physiological and psychological effects on human life. “It is not easy to change a habit like food that people’s lives depend on,” said Mr Chowdhury.

He added that the lockdown of dormitories following the Covid-19 pandemic would naturally lead to problems in providing food to a large number of workers. “Even so, the Government is successful in this aspect.”

According to the statement, Bangladeshis and Indians prefer eating spicy curry with rice and pickle. However, in their supplied meals, they were given half-cooked vegetables with little rice, “which they are not accustomed to eating.” Mr Chowdhury noted that he wasn’t questioning the quality or nutritional value of the meals but was commenting on the process of having to get accustomed to something new under such circumstances.

He pointed out that his migrant brothers complaining about the food were taken in a bad light. “Everyone has their own opinions, there is no need to be in harmony with others, but if your opinion sounds better than others, you can argue but not abuse him,” Mr Chowdhury advised. The backlash pushed him to expound on the issues behind the foreign workers’ inability to adapt to half-cooked vegetables and little rice.

Singapore is a multinational country with a wide variety of cuisines readily available to cater to different lifestyles and diet. “But many workers have not been able to adapt to the varied diet after spending 10 to 12 years in Singapore,” said Mr Chowdhury. With their work schedules, there just isn’t enough time and resources for them to try and adapt to new food, he explained.

Regardless of the situation, Mr Chowdhury expressed their gratitude for the Government. “Every worker is being provided with quality medical care and salary is being confirmed, even after staying in the dormitory.” He also thanked the other organisations who have come to the aid of the foreign workers. “Hopefully, with the joint efforts of all, we will be able to overcome this disaster very soon.”

