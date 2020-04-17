“Photographers” enjoying sharing circuit breaker violators on social media, some uncalled for

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Photos and videos of those breaking circuit breaker measures have been a prevalent occurrence on social media since the partial lockdown began. However, a few seem to be taking advantage of the situation and sharing photos that don’t break any rules.

Facebook page All Singapore Stuff has been sharing content from contributors of circuit breakers. Although some were in clear violation of the law, with members of the public not practising safe distancing or stepping out without a mask, other photos didn’t pose any issues and sparked negative reactions from netizens toward the photographers instead.

National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said at a media conference on Tuesday (April 12) that the wearing of face masks are now mandatory unless one is engaged in strenuous exercise or below the age of two. First-time offenders would be fined S$300.

Apart from the other photos of people gathering in public places without face masks and violating the recent Government mandate, two, in particular, were completely acceptable. One was of an elderly couple exercising at the top floor of a car park. The individuals were more than one metre away from each other and looked like they were alone.

“Which is more dangerous? Running 10km on a PCN (Park Connector Network) and passing 20 different people or an elderly couple working out alone in an isolated area? Have some discretion la,” commented Darryn Pinto. Kelvin Phua urged the person who took the photo to “go and find something better to do.”

Another photo, which has been taken down, received backlash from netizens. Based on the comments, it was of two people inside a vehicle without masks. “The last photo is totally uncalled for,” said Nadhirah Natasha. “There’s nothing wrong when they are just sitting inside the vehicle after a tiring day.” She advised the photographer to “stop shaming people unnecessarily and stop being unreasonable.”

According to Richmond Tan, “this is what happens when id*ots are equipped with a camera phone.”

“Wow, nowadays, so many stomper/freelance photographers. Everywhere not safe now,” said Mohamed Nazri. Heng WM added that the Government has deployed many social distancing ambassadors “and don’t think we need some more kapoks.”

One photo, for example, was taken discreetly behind a plant which Sherry He cheekily suggested, “learning to be a private investigator?”

Here is the photo:

