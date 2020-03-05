Photo of tiger hanging out at HDB void deck goes viral on Facebook

- Advertisement -

SINGAPORE – On March 3, someone posted two photos side by side of a tiger sitting underneath one of the tables in a void deck in an HDB estate. Although on closer inspection, it’s easy to see that the tiger is indeed, a stuffed toy. Still, many want to know the who put it there, and why?

On the All Singapore Stuff Facebook page, the post read: “Eh, why is there a tiger at a void deck in HDB estate? Someone lost his pet tiger?” The post went viral, garnering over 1.1k reactions, 259 shares and 169 comments so far. But what makes it even funnier are some of the comments that a few netizens shared on the post.

One such viewer, Cindy Ann, shared “Corona virus reach inside the jungle already even tiger coming here to seek treatment.!” getting up to 35 reactions from other readers. Others joined in the fun as well, posting photos of their own “pets” at home.

Another individual, No Er, shared a photo of a stuffed dog, writing “And the Dog relax one corner at my ah ma’s house…”

Facebook user Henry Quek, shared his sentiments over the ridiculous photos, saying, “Weather too warm! Taking cover under a cement table. In SAF term (sic) this is deemed “GENG” ! adding a couple of laughing emojis right after. And from the reactions of others, they seemed to find it as funny as him.

But not everyone was as amused by the post. In fact, Aaron Tan shared just how annoyed he was about the entire ruse. He went on to say, “Toy bear and real u also don’t know how to differentiate. That’s why u r here to post rubbish. Rubbish people with rubbish life.” Obviously, he wasn’t up for such childish antics, but then again, he could have just avoided the entire post altogether.

Thankfully, most of the people were able to take the post on a less serious note, realising -as everyone else should have too – that the tiger was just a toy. In this particular comment, Eric Cheng probably put into words what every other reader was thinking for themselves… “Fake tiger.. just a soft toy.. if it’s real, I guess the one who took this pic should have sped off as fast as Bugatti.”

In the end, no harm was done, no heart attacks occurred, and no actual tigers were seen. While it is yet to be explained why a stuffed tiger was hanging out in the void deck of an HDB estate in the first place, and who put it there, it sure made for some very interesting entertainment.