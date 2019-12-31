Philippine Embassy, S’pore police and hospital authorities cooperate to identify car crash victims

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Philippine Embassy has released an official statement on the car crash at Lucky Plaza on Sunday (Dec 29) in which two pedestrians were killed and four others injured.

EMBASSY OFFICIAL STATEMENT | Statement on the Car Crash Incident Outside Lucky Plaza Mall on 29 December 2019 Posted by Philippine Embassy in Singapore on Sunday, 29 December 2019

The full statement: Statement on the Car Crash Incident Outside Lucky Plaza Mall on 29 December 2019 The Philippine Embassy in Singapore and the Filipino Community in Singapore are deeply saddened by the death of two (2) Filipinos and injury to the four (4) other Filipinos during the tragic accident at Lucky Plaza Mall yesterday, 29 December 2019. The Embassy, Singapore Police Force and hospital authorities have cooperated to identify the six (6) Filipino victims, who are all working in Singapore. The Embassy has notified the victims’ families in the Philippines. The Singapore Police authorities are investigating the cause of the car crash. The Philippine Embassy in Singapore and the Department of Foreign Affairs in Manila are fully committed to extend support and assistance to victims’ families. The Philippine Embassy, Singapore 30 December 2019

According to the police, who were alerted to the accident at 4.58 pm on Sunday, all six victims were female and between the ages of 29 and 43.

The driver is believed to be a 64-year-old man.

Videos of the incident have been making their way online and circulating on Whatsapp messenger.

They show three women, two lying near the car and the third lying trapped underneath it. At some point, people come together to lift the car and drag out the woman.