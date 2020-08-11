Personal trainer accused of sexual harassment denies the allegations and files his own police report

- Advertisement -

Following the release of a video of a personal trainer getting particularly handsy with one of his clients on Wednesday (5 Aug), the man in question has decided to take matters into his own hands and file a police report to combat these “false allegations”.

In the original video posted, the accused personal trainer, David Mesut, is shown touching his client’s rear end several times as she lifts weights. The client’s face has been blurred out for her own privacy.

The video had been posted by Cheryl Loh, another personal trainer who slammed David for ‘touching inappropriately and groping’ his client in the guise of providing guidance.

“‘She told him “don’t touch my butt” a few times over seven training sessions, but he still went ahead to do so, using “checking muscles” as an excuse – which many trainers will know that’s complete BS.”

She even included several screenshots of her conversation with the client on her Instagram.

Upon seeing these allegations, the gym released its own statement on its own Instagram story on how it had “taken action against the trainer”.

They have since banned him from using the gym to conduct his own training sessions, according to Loh.

The client has also stopped working with the trainer, but will not lodge a police report.

Asiaone reached out to Mesut, who has since denied these allegations and asserted that he will be making his own police report. He is also currently receiving legal advice.

He reiterated how the client in question had given consent to the physical contact.

“The video was shown to me by the client and we both discussed the exercise that she was doing. She did not place any objection to any aspects of the video or the fact that there was physical contact.

“Right from the beginning, I had told her about physical contact on a particular part of her body and she said that she understood and therefore, consented.”