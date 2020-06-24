People’s Power Party’s Goh Meng Seng accuses ruling party of careless spending

- Advertisement -

People’s Power Party founder Goh Meng Seng took to Facebook on the 22nd of June to express his sentiments on PAP’s irresponsible spending with regards to the nation’s fiscal budget.

In a video, Mr Goh re-emphasized the longstanding opposition’s point that we had a ruling party that was much too strong. He felt that the government was abusing its power by ‘spending money like water’- a point he supported by citing Changi Airport’s fifth terminal and the MRT system as examples.

Mr Goh accused the government of overspending stating how PAP’s spendthrift habits had led to the GST hike. With so much being spent on transport, he felt there was little left in the government budget for engineering and other aspects of the economy.

He went on by mentioning how the policies implemented so far by the government were not discussed thoroughly publicly which had inevitably led to vagueness and worse still, loopholes. To correct this, he feels Singaporeans should elect a government that is active and more importantly, accountable, in order for us to succeed as a nation.

Netizens were largely supportive, reiterating his point that the ruling party had indeed been complacent with government spending.