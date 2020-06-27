People’s Power Party announces its bid to contest in Macpherson SMC

- Advertisement -

As of 25 June 2020, the People’s Power Party (PPP) has officially announced its bid to contest in Macpherson SMC against People’s Action Party’s (PAP) Tin Pei Ling.

PPP secretary-general Mr Goh Meng Seng will be contesting on behalf of his party.

Macpherson SMC was previously held by former MP Tin Pei Ling, who has been at its helm since 2011.

In his Facebook post, Mr Goh detailed out how his belief that Singapore required a “Strong Parliament, providing the much-needed checks and balances to the ruling PAP government”.

He hoped to work hand in hand with Ms Tin to improve the lives of the citizens living under Macpherson SMC.

In her own Facebook post, Ms Tin “welcome[s] the contest, which will be good for our democracy and for the residents of MacPherson.” She notes Mr Goh to be a worthy adversary and believes that this healthy competition will benefit the lives of Macpherson SMC’s citizens as a whole.

Netizens were supportive of Mr Goh’s bid to run, with many wishing him luck in the upcoming General Elections.