People still applying to join PSP despite Covid-19 outbreak

The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has announced that it is still receiving membership applications despite the Covid-19 outbreak and circuit breaker measures.

In a Facebook post on Wednesday (April 22), it said that it was still receiving “a steady stream of membership applications via our online recruitment page”.

“Whilst we cannot conduct our usual welcome tea sessions for new members, we were able to conduct our online orientation training to share with these newly inducted members the party’s values and the basic dos and don’ts when conducting party activities,” it added.

The party has been preparing for the General Election (GE), which must be held by April 14 next year.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong said in a Facebook post on March 14 that the timing of the next General Election depends “on the situation, and the outlook” of the pandemic.

He had said: “We have two choices. Either hope and pray that things will stabilise before the end of the term so that we can hold elections under more normal circumstances – but we have no certainty of that.

“Or else call elections early, knowing that we are going into a hurricane, to elect a new government with a fresh mandate and a full term ahead of it, which can work with Singaporeans on the critical tasks at hand.”

Most opposition politicians, including PSP leader Dr Tan Cheng Bock, Singapore Democratic Party leader Dr Chee Soon Juan and Reform Party leader Kenneth Jeyaretnam, are against calling the GE during the Covid-19 outbreak.

And the Workers’ Party has said that the Government should “take caution” and “exercise judiciousness” in calling for a GE. /TISG