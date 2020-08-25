Parliament reopening: Jamus Lim thanks his better half and hopes he has “likewise been a bulwark for her”

- Advertisement -

On the first day of Parliament’s reopening, after President Halimah gave a 25-minute long speech and 93 newly elected Members of Parliament and two Non-constituency MPs took their oaths of allegiance, Workers’ Party MP Jamus Lim took to social media to share a photo of himself and his spouse.

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (Aug 25), Mr Lim shared a photo taken with his wife, Eneida Alcalde, and wrote: “As #TeamSengkang embarks on this new journey as elected representatives of #SengkangGRC, we are keenly aware that we are able to do so because we have the mental, emotional, and physical support of our better halves”.

He added that it was a joy to have Ms Alcalde at Parliament House with him. “I am reminded, daily, of her unassuming and tireless sacrifices she makes so that I may serve the people of #Anchorvale and Singapore”.

Well known for his usage of unique phrases, Mr Lim then added, “I hope I have likewise been a bulwark for her as she pursues her dreams. Te amo tanto”.

In a callback to his comments in the GE2020 Political Debate on July 1, Lim said that it “warms the cockles of our hearts to be able to work for the people of Singapore, and for all Singaporeans”, as he held up a finger heart.

In the comments, netizens congratulated the couple, and made reference to Mr Lim’s “#cocklesplan”.

During the opening of the 14th Parliament, President Halimah Yacob said that the Government and the Opposition have roles to play in building trust in Singapore’s public institutions and achieving good outcomes for the country.

She added that a significant change in this new parliamentary term is the designation of Workers’ Party (WP) chief Pritam Singh as the Leader of the Opposition. This is to reflect the larger number of opposition Members of Parliament (MPs). Her speech came on Monday (Aug 24) night from Parliament House. /TISG