Park Shin Hye dances in Grand Canyon to Zico’s Any Song

South Korean actress Park Shin Hye had a good time dancing to Zico’s Any Song at the Grand Canyon National Park.

Lee Hyori, Kim Chung Ha and MAMAMOO’s Hwa Sa love the song and Park Shin Hye is the latest celebrity to highlight the song.

Shin Hye uploaded a video on January 15, 2020, and she captioned with ‘it is the year 2020 in the Grand Canyon with the Any Song challenge.’ She added that it was much fun and not a hurdle because of the cold.

Zico’s Any Song is doing very well on music charts. Zico is a South Korean rapper-songwriter who wrote Any Song which is about the party of life. It is a follow-up to the release of last year’s Thinking.

In the music video of Any Song, it shows the star unwittingly hosting a house party without planning to and leads to him feeling out of sorts.

Zico shared that the concept of Any Song is about doing something without thinking as opposed to the previous album Thinking that was overflowing with thoughts.

Born February 18, 1990, Park Shin-hye is a South Korean actress and singer. She rose to prominence after acting in melodramas like Stairway to Heaven and Tree of Heaven. She also starred in TV dramas You’re Beautiful, The Heirs, Pinocchio, Doctors and Memories of the Alhambra.

She was ranked 33ed in the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list in 2015 and 12th in 2017. Park was born in Gwangju and was raised in Songpa District, Seoul.

Her older brother Park Shin-won is a guitarist and composer. Park was in a music video called Flower by singer Lee Seung-hwan.

She also attended formal training in singing, dancing and acting.

Completing her studies from Youngpa Girls’ High School, she furthered her studies at Chung-Ang University for eight years, graduating with a degree in Theater in 2016.

She was also the first Korean artist to be chosen as a model for Visa and the first Korean celebrity to be selected as a global ambassador for Swarovski, an Austrian jewellery brand.

Park is also the first ever brand ambassador for Korea for British jewellery brand Olivia Burton.

Park has been dating actor Choi Tae-joon since late 2017, based on a report on March 7, 2018.