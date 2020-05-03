Paris Hilton reveals who she is currently dating

- Advertisement -

Socialite Paris Hilton is dating someone new and she just revealed his identity to her 11 million Instagram followers. It has been two years since she broke up with ex-fiance Chris Zylka. Love is in the air for both Hilton and Carter Reum, an author and entrepreneur. They have been dating for a year. Reum and his brother Courtney started a vodka brand, VEEV Spirits and they sold it to start on M13, their investment firm in 2016. The businessman and Courtney have been investing in companies like Lyft, Classpass, Snapchat and Pinterest.

He also wrote Shortcut Your Startup: Speed Up Success with Unconventional Advice from the Trenches. The book was written by him and his brother in 2018. Reum is not a celebrity but he knows people in Hollywood which is how he and Hilton got acquainted. According to E! News the couple met through friends. In January 2020, an insider told E! News that Hilton was with Carter Reum one night and that he is a tech startup entrepreneur and investor as well as in Gwyneth Paltrow’s circle of friends.

The insider added that Reum is known in Hollywood and the couple have been dating for a month. The duo made their red carpet debut at this year’s Golden Globes Instyle and Warner Bros. afterparty after spending the holidays together with their families. During the party, the duo showed PDA while enjoying themselves among the A-listers. Insiders claimed that both Hilton and Reum looked smitten as they showed affection for each other.

On 2 January 2018, Hilton shared about her engagement to Chris Zylka who proposed to her in Aspen, Colarado during a ski trip on a New Year’s weekend. The couple broke up eleven months later. Hilton and Reum showed that they were an official couple at the Golden Globes afterparty that they were together but they did not become Instagram official until lately.

The hotel heiress posted a video of herself and Reum embracing and kissing. The pair were celebrating their one-year anniversary of dating and it was the first time she posted a photo of her boyfriend on Instagram. In the post, she wished him a happy anniversary and that Hilton’s favourite thing to do is making memories with Reum. She added that his kisses are magical and that she loves being his and knowing he is hers. Although not much is known about the two, an insider told People that the pair is dating and happy.