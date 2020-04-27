Parent’s online rant sparks debate among netizens

- Advertisement -

The circuit breaker has forced Singaporeans to carry on with day-to-day life within the confines of their homes. As many have been working from home since April 7, the adjustment pains are beginning to be felt by many around the nation–especially parents. After a parent recently expressed exasperation online over not having access to childcare services while having to work from home, a debate was sparked among netizens over whether the parental distress shared online was understandable or uncalled for.

Redditor @jeduh on Thursday (April 23), shared a screengrab of a Facebook post on the online news forum. Though the Facebook user’s name was edited out, the post could be read clearly. The unnamed parent wrote, “(I) don’t understand why preschool(s) (are) offering limited service (only to) essential staff and cannot find alternative care.” Though the parent understood the limitations on childcare services for older children who can be left alone without much stress, it was a different story for younger children who require much attention.

“(Work from Home) is still working…(it) is not (an) annual leave,” the parent wrote, saying that attending virtual meetings, answering calls, and responding to emails are hard to do while caring for an infant at the same time. “Imagine (being) halfway (through a) Skype meeting, (being in the middle of) phone calls, (and) your baby is crying. They sleep, but noises from (the) keyboard and calls (wake) them up constantly.”

The post shared on Reddit sparked a debate among Redditors, with some finding no use for complaints, citing the example of teachers who have to work from home while caring for their own children; and others sympathising with the distressed parent.

Adding a different perspective to the discussion was a preschool teacher who stressed the importance of also considering the mental well-being of children amid the limited services being offered, given that they are not immune to the stress caused by the sudden change in society. “They are very uncomfortable wearing masks and (keep) asking us why (they are) alone, where (their parents are), how come their friends are not here (in school). We (try) really hard to comfort them and explain to them that their parents need to go to work but we know that it’s really affecting them. Some of them have (even) been crying really badly in school.”



Photo: screengrab from Reddit / r/singapore / u/jeduh