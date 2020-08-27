PAP MP fangirls over football legend and Sylvia Lim’s longtime partner Quah Kim Song

- Advertisement -

People’s Action Party (PAP) parliamentarian Denise Phua is clearly a fan of former Singapore footballer Quah Kim Song. The MP made sure to take a photo with Mr Quah when he visited Parliament House to support his longtime partner Sylvia Lim, who has been the chairperson of the Workers’ Party for close to two decades.

Ms Lim herself was a fan of Mr Quah in his heyday. One of the most famous Singapore footballers in the late sixties and early seventies, Mr Quah quickly became a household name due to his swift agility and is still a draw at social matches.

The pair became a couple in 2013, after meeting at a WP variety concert and were drawn to one another given their common interests in music and football. Mr Quah is a widower with adult children and young grandchildren while Ms Lim has never been married.

In a rare 2013 interview, Mr Quah – who described Ms Lim as his “garang” girlfriend – said: “We are very happy just going with the flow without any preconceptions about what the future might bring.”

- Advertisement -

Ms Lim added: “As both of us are not spring chickens, we accept each other totally and do not change the other.” On the topic of marriage, Ms Lim said then: “People do ask us when we’re getting married. But we have discussed this and he’s already a grandfather. We’re enjoying our relationship as it is now, so we have no plans to get married at this point.”

Although he has expressed a desire to keep a low profile, Mr Quah is not shy about supporting Ms Lim in her political career – during the 2015 general election, he served as Ms Lim’s personal chauffeur so that he could still see her despite the heat of her hustings. Ms Lim also makes time to attend and cheer for the football legend when he takes part in social matches.

Mr Quah was among the spouses and partners of WP MPs who attended the opening of the 14th Parliament of Singapore, on Monday (24 Aug). Besides being spotted in photos shared by the WP politicians, he was also in a photo shared by a ruling party MP.

Jalan Besar MP Denise Phua shared a photo of herself posing with Mr Quah at the old Parliament House, on Facebook. She was accompanied by the wife of Sembawang GRC MP Lim Wee Kiak, who is also Ms Phua’s eye surgeon. Ms Phua captioned the photo: “Mrs Lim Wee Kiak and I with Quah Kim Song, Singapore soccer idol and Sylvia’s partner.”

Mrs Lim Wee Kiak and I with Quah Kim Song, Singapore soccer idol and Sylvia’s partner Posted by Denise Phua Lay Peng on Monday, 24 August 2020