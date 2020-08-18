‘PAP HQ’ Facebook page redirects to McDonalds at Changi Terminal 2

- Advertisement -

Some netizens may be surprised to learn that the link to the Facebook page for ‘PAP HQ’ – presumably the headquarters of the People’s Action Party (PAP) – leads to a page that has no relation to the ruling political party whatsoever.

The ‘PAP HQ’ Facebook page instead redirects to the social media page for the McDonald’s outlet at Changi Airport Terminal 2. An information tab by Facebook explains that PAP HQ was an unofficial page that was merged with the page for the fast food outlet.

It is unclear if the ‘McDonald’s Changi T2’ page is administered by the official McDonalds group – there are no other outlet-specific McDonald’s pages on the social media platform and all of the posts on the Changi T2 page are reposts from the verified McDonald’s handle.



Interestingly, prominent PAP politicians like Speaker of Parliament Tan Chuan-Jin have liked the ‘PAP HQ’ page. It is unclear whether he and others who have liked the page are aware that the page now redirects to news about the fast food chain.