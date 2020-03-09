PAP has identified and will introduce women candidates for polls in due course

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The People’s Action Party (PAP) has identified its women candidates for the next general election, according to Manpower Minister Josephine Teo.

Speaking at the PAP Women’s Wing’s (WW) International Women’s Day celebration on Saturday (March 7), Mrs Teo said the party has “identified the women candidates who have the passion to serve fellow Singaporeans, and have proven themselves in their chosen fields”.

“I believe that their diverse backgrounds will be helpful in establishing more partnerships with ground organisations so that we can continue to champion issues of concern to Singaporeans.”

“They are gaining ground experience and making their mark,” she said. “In due course, we will introduce them and support them to serve their residents well, like all the women MPs today.”

Mrs Teo noted that the development of women in Singapore had come a long way as the country progressed over the years. She said Parliament now had more women MPs than when she entered in 2006.

“Apart from making sure that women have equal opportunities, the PAP has been committed to bringing more women into politics, so that we too can make a contribution in taking our nation forward,” she said. “There are now outstanding women, as there are men, in almost every field.”

In her speech, Mrs Teo gave special recognition to the women on the frontlines of the battle against Covid-19, such as nurses, doctors, Home Team emergency services, hotel housekeepers and hawker centre cleaners. “On the frontlines are all our sisters, mothers and daughters, who are working tirelessly to keep the Singapore family safe.”

Regardless of race and age, these women are a big part of the teams at the forefront of the Covid-19 battle, she said. In addition to the Government’s “tangible support” of a special bonus of up to one month to be given to frontline workers, she hoped that private sector employers would “find suitable ways to recognise these frontline warriors”.

On their part, the PAP WW and its activists have prepared 5,000 care packages as a token of appreciation to frontline town council cleaners. These will be handed out to cleaners working in HDB towns all over Singapore by the end of the month.

Each package includes a thermometer, a pocket-sized bottle of hand sanitizer, insect repellent, medicated plasters and a S$30 shopping voucher. It also has a “Thank you” card designed by PAP Community Foundation pre-school students.

“It’s a small gesture, but it comes from the bottom of our hearts, to thank our town cleaners for their extra work as part of the national movement to raise public hygiene standards,” said Mrs Teo.

“The PAP is here to serve our people, in good times and bad, whether to counter Sars and Covid-19 or longer terms challenges like ageing population and climate change,” she said.

Read her speech here.

In a Facebook post later, Mrs Teo said she had an enjoyable afternoon at the International Women’s Day gathering.

HAPPY WOMEN’S DAY!Spent an enjoyable afternoon with our women activists yesterday, admist the #Covid19 situation. We… Posted by Josephine Teo on Saturday, March 7, 2020

/TISG

