PAP flyers being distributed in Bukit Batok but SDP’s request to do the same turned down

- Advertisement -

Singapore – Opposition Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) chief Dr Chee Soon Juan took to social media to share feedback from a Bukit Batok resident that People’s Action Party (PAP) flyers were being distributed in the area. The SDP requested to do the same but was rejected.

Dr Chee was spotted in Bukit Batok, the single-member constituency he is contesting for in the upcoming General Elections, on Wednesday morning (July 8). Based on his Facebook post, Dr Chee met a resident from The Dew Condominium and was told that PAP flyers were being distributed to the residents there.

“We had written to the MCST (Management Corporation Strata Title) of both The Dew and The Jade for permission to flyer there (sic) but were (sic) turned down,” shared Dr Chee. He expressed interest to distribute their party flyers in the area and wrote, “Dear MCSTs and residents, we would still very much like to distribute our flyers to you and would appreciate the opportunity to do so. Please message me if you can facilitate this. Thank you.”

Dr Chee is fielding Bukit Batok SMC for the second time against Mr Murali Pillai who took 61.2 per cent of votes in a 2016 by-election.

- Advertisement -

In response to his post, members from the online community encouraged Dr Chee, who continues to persevere in his efforts, and wished him the best. “Your resilience and tenacity are truly admirable. Many would have given up long ago or even after some days,” commented Facebook user Magdalene Bernadette Tan.

Other residents confirmed that they have only seen PAP flyers in their estate, although a few mentioned they took up the matter to the MCST to allow for opposition parties to do the same. Facebook user Darren YH Lau advised Dr Chee to arrange with the resident who provided the feedback to meet up at the MCST office. “The residents have the right to question the double standards.”

Meanwhile, many confirmed with Dr Chee that times are changing and old practices of campaigning were becoming outdated. “No need to distribute flyers, we know who to vote for this time,” said Facebook user Bernard Ho You Kong. Another netizen noted that with the Internet and social media, younger generations don’t need physical flyers to get their news and truth. Facebook user Gerry Mrpau also urged the younger generations to spread the news to the less tech-savvy ones so that everyone could stay informed.

Good morning BB, I am at the MRT station to greet more residents. I met a resident from The Dew Condominium, and he… Posted by Chee Soon Juan 徐顺全 on Tuesday, 7 July 2020

Read related: