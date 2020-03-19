Panic buyers at Woodlands 888 Plaza tell Amrin Amin, “None of your business”

- Advertisement -

Singapore—Parliamentary Secretary of the Ministry of Home Affairs Amrin Amin witnessed panic buying firsthand on Tuesday (Mar 17), the day after Malaysia announced it was going on a two-week lockdown in order to help prevent a further spread of Covid-19.

Muhyiddin Yassin, Malaysia’s Prime Minister, announced on Monday night that there would be a two-week lockdown from March 18 until 31. To date Malaysia has 673 cases of the virus and two deaths. But the lockdown has been implemented in order to restrict large gatherings, with many of the new cases linked to an Islamic religious meeting in February.

The announcement brought on a fresh spate of panic buying in Singapore, despite immediate assurances from Trade and Industry Minister Chan Chun Sing that the country’s food supply is sufficient for three months.

Mr Amrin saw people panic buying at 12:30 am on Tuesday.

When he saw one family buying “buying crates of eggs and other necessities” and asked them what it was for, he was given the answer “none of your business.”

Begging to differ, Mr Amrin wrote, “Almost right except that it affects us all now. When we rush, we whip up a frenzy, stocks run out, more people panic. So it is our business. It affects all of us as the crazy cycle feeds itself.”

He also assured the public that “the flow of goods and cargo between Singapore and Malaysia, including food supplies, will continue.”

Many netizens commented on Mr Amrin’s post