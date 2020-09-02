Own a part of GE2020 history with a poster signed by Dr Tan Cheng Bock

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) is selling General Election posters featuring its Secretary-General, Dr Tan Cheng Bock, in a fundraising initiative.

It explained on its Facebook on Saturday (Aug 29) that it is giving individuals “an opportunity to own a part of GE2020 history” by offering interested parties the chance to buy an autographed poster of Dr Tan.

The poster, of which there are 40 in total, is personally signed by the PSP chief. It is mounted on plywood. Each costs S$200 and includes free delivery to buyers.

The 80-year-old politician has earned himself a number of followers, especially with the younger generation, due to his popular Instagram posts and his new found image as a “hypebeast”.

In the recent General Election, the PSP received a total of 253,459 votes, or 40.85 per cent of the votes in the seats it contested, gaining two Non-Constituency MP seats.

Should you wish to get a copy, just click on the link provided to give your details and place your order. Find the link here.

/TISG