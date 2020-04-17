Overwhelming support pours in for Lee Hsien Yang to contest in the elections as he shares about masks

- Advertisement -

As Lee Hsien Yang, brother of Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong shared about his homemade masks and an updated website address, overwhelming support pours in from netizens.

Many people called for him to contest in the upcoming General Elections (GE), slated to happen before April 2021.

Even last week, when the younger Mr Lee shared a photo of homemade masks – presumably made by his wife Lee Suet Fern – netizens commented “That’s why we SINGAPOREAN (sic) need a person like you” to lead by example.

Throughout the comments, many asked Mr Lee to join Dr Tan Cheng Bock’s Progress Singapore Party (PSP).

This is not a new idea as even at the public launch of the Progress Singapore Party (Aug 3, 2019), party Chief Dr Tan Cheng Bock announced that Mr Lee is still welcome to join the party.

Dr Tan reiterated his stance: I think that Lee Hsien Yang is a good man, but he has his own agenda too. But like I said before, PSP is a party for all Singaporeans, so he has also been very careful that he is not joining the party because of his own agenda”.

I will still welcome him. If he wants to join (the party), he’s very welcome to join PSP”.

Dr Tan also advised that the people “Let him (Lee Hsien Yang) make the decision himself”

Similarly, on another occasion, at PSP’s press conference, Dr Tan said, “I think Lee Hsien and I, we are good friends, And I think you all have seen him walking the ground.

“And I must say that if he wants to join me, he’s always free to join me. But he must adhere to my PSP terms”.

Mr Lee has not been shy about showing his support for Dr Tan as well. Recently, a video of Dr Tan’s response to the release of the electoral boundaries report was shared in a Facebook post by Mr Lee.

Mr Lee, the younger son of the late Mr Lee Kuan Yew, has also once said: “I wholeheartedly support the principles and values of the Progress Singapore Party.”

It would be unconstitutional for the Government to hold a general election (GE) after the deadline of April 2021 unless a state of emergency is declared, Senior Minister Teo Chee Hean said in Parliament on Wednesday (March 25).

He added that while PM Lee has not made a decision on the timing of the GE, the overriding concerns for what is best for Singapore and Singaporeans will affect this decision.

“Today, more than ever, we need a government that people have expressed confidence in, to take us through this unprecedented health crisis and stabilise the economy and safeguard lives and livelihood,” he said.

“When you are sailing into a storm, you want to be certain who your captain is and that he will not be changed halfway”, Mr Teo said. /TISG