Overseas voters supported Worker’s Party in both East Coast GRC and Hougang SMC

Singapore – On July 15, the votes from Singaporean electors residing overseas were counted by the Elections Department Singapore (ELD). Members of the Workers’ Party gave us snippets of the results for two GRCs, which saw the overseas voters showing their support for their party.

In both a Facebook Post by Terence Tan and an Instagram post by Nicole Seah, they revealed a photo that showed more overseas voters casted their vote for the Worker’s Party over the Ruling Party (147 vs 135). In total, there were 282 votes cast for the GRC, with no spoilt votes.

Mr Tan thanked the voters, “who were able to make their way to exercise their constitutional right”.

Ms Seah also showed her gratitude, acknowledging the obstacles faced by the overseas voters. As seen in her caption on Instagram: “Thank you so much to all East Coast GRC voters living overseas. We know that it has always been an arduous process to cast your vote overseas. Many factors such as limited polling stations and a logistically arduous journey for many living in large continents, lack of online voting, hiccups with voter registration mean that only a tiny fraction of overseas Singaporeans are able to vote. Nevertheless, we are deeply appreciative for the efforts of those who made it, and made your vote count. Thank you so very much, we are grateful.”

Apart from the East Coast Team, Workers’ Party’s Dennis Tan also shared the vote count for his constituency – Hougang SMC. In a Facebook post, he wrote that the “vote count for Hougang was: WP 35, PAP 15.”

The ELD made a statement on the participation of registered electors for this election. They stated that 4,794 registered voters turned up at the 10 overseas polling stations, which forms 72.97% of the total number of registered overseas electors. This is a reflection of a more active participation of registered overseas voters, as 1,379 more voted this time round.

With the numbers from the registered overseas voters, the percentage of voters who had cast their votes for GE2020 stands at 95.81%. This is a remarkable number as this is the largest turnout of voters since 1997.

All in all, the results still stand at the PAP retaining its power with 83 of 93 seats secured, with the remaining to Workers’ Party. The vote share for the PAP this year was at 61.2%. -/TISG