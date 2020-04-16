Opposition politician: Circuit breaker but PAP has just stopped ground activities

- Advertisement -

In a Facebook post on Tuesday (April 14), opposition politician Yee Jenn Jong questioned why the ruling People’s Action Party has just officially stated that all ground activities are halted.

The Workers’ Party politician and former Non-Constituency Member of Parliament (NCMP) wrote: “You mean after all these many days of shutdowns, stay home measures, constant advertisements to ask people to stay home, fines for companies and individuals, even cancelling of foreign workers’ work permits for breaching safe distancing, the ruling party has just officially stated that all ground activities are halted?”

He said that this is why no General Election “should even be considered at this critical time. We should not even rush a Bill to provide for GE during a pandemic”.

Mr Yee wrote: “There is enough time to pass such a Bill later or maybe the health threat may come down significantly next year to have a regular GE.”

- Advertisement -

He urged the incumbents to “keep your eyes on the ball, please. This is a pandemic”.

A report on Tuesday (April 14) highlighted some unhappiness among members of the public over PAP MP Chia Shi-Lu going to a hawker centre to distribute face masks in the midst of the circuit breaker measures in the country.

News about his trip on Sunday (April 12) began circulating on social media, based on a report in zaobao.com.sg the same day. /TISG