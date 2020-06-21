“Oops! I did it again,” Tan Chuan-Jin about visit to Chai Chee, becoming “first MP to (make) a Britney reference”

- Advertisement -

Singapore — The Speaker of Parliament, Mr Tan Chuan-Jin, who is also an MP in Marine Parade GRC, has in a Facebook post shared his recent experience doing the rounds in Chai Chee.

Mr Tan took to Facebook on Friday (June 19) to share his groundwork in Chai Chee, where he checked on the area and how it is dealing with Phase 2 of the relaxation of circuit breaker measures.

Beginning his post with the words, “Oops! I did it again …”, he said that, while most residents were “visibly happier”, many seemed to be aware of the need to continue being cautious due to the threat of Covid-19. “Hawkers said that business has been slow but hopefully will begin to pick up,” Mr Tan reported. He also shared his experience personally meeting a few of the residents, including an eight-month-old and his family.

Mr Tan concluded his post with a reminder for all to remain at home as much as possible, to wear a mask and to maintain social distancing measures. As a pun to a donut he had from Chai Chee, he also said: “Donut linger … donut touch (your) face.”

“The more we play ball, the more normalcy we can slowly resume so that we can help more Singaporeans livelihoods,” said Mr Tan.

In response to this, many expressed their support for the MP, in light of the coming General Election

One person pointed out the famous lyrics by American pop star Britney Spears used by Mr Tan in his post. He was called the “first MP to (make) a Britney reference”.

The song Oops! … I Did It Again, released in 2000, was nominated for Best Female Video, Best Pop Video, and the Viewer’s Choice in the MTV Video Music Awards that year.

Meanwhile, many speculate that Singapore’s General Elections will be held soon.

