Online GE Chatter: The “worst PAP minister”, pets campaign for SPP, and PAP’s Jessica Tan apologises

TISG picked up some General Election chatter that took place on Wednesday (July 8).

Beatrice Del Rosario

1. Josephine Teo is the worst, according to Google

People’s Action Party candidate Josephine Teo, most recently the Manpower Minister, has come out as the “worst PAP minister” in a Google search.

A Reddit thread started by Redditor @yxnayskin showed that a Google search on the “worst PAP minister” resulted in Mrs Teo’s Wikipedia page. She has been criticised in recent months for “mishandling” the condition of foreign worker dormitories amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Try Googling "worst pap minister". What’s the first result? from singapore

In April, Mrs Teo promised to improve the poor living conditions of foreign worker dormitories. She also said her team at the Ministry of Manpower would need to focus on the “enormity of task at hand”, which was to prevent the further spread of Covid-19  infections among the 200,000 migrant workers living in 42 dormitories.

From Reddit

2. Jose Raymond’s pets campaign for GE

In a recent Instagram post, Singapore People’s Party (SPP) leader Jose Raymond shared a photo of pets campaigning for the party in the General Election.

A photo of a cat next to a miniature SPP flag as well as that of a long-haired dog with the same flag was shared on the popular photo-sharing social media platform. “Joo Seng is totally rocking it,” the caption read. “Yes we are pet friendly too.”

In response to this, netizens expressed fondness for the furry campaigners. One even said: “If only pets could vote too.”

Photo: Screengrab from Instagram

 

3. PAP’s Jessica Tan apologises to resident over headscarf.

A netizen on Twitter recently shared an experience about People’s Action Party (PAP) candidate in East Coast GRC, Ms Jessica Tan, asking her mother to take a picture with her even without her headscarf.

Hours later, the netizen shared a message she had received from Ms Tan, in which the candidate apologised for the oversight, as she did not realise that the netizen’s mother was referring to her tudung.

