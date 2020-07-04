Online GE Chatter: School discourages political talk, PSP in West Coast “impressive”, and PAP poster fumble

- Advertisement -

1. Hwa Chong Institution urges its students not to engage in political talk, even on social media, during GE.

According to a recent report by Coconuts Singapore, Hwa Chong Institution reportedly sent students an email urging them to refrain from engaging in political talk even on social media during the General Election.

After a screenshot of the email was circulated online, many expressed their disappointment over the matter.

2. Singaporeans think PSP candidates in West Coast are “impressive” –especially Leong Mun Wai.

Singaporeans on SG Talk are describing the Progress Singapore Party (PSP) team in West Coast GRC as “impressive”. Many paid special attention to Mr Leong Mun Wai.

Mr Leong was the central topic of the SG Talk conversation, with netizens noting his attributes and character. His trilingual ability as well as connection with his roots made them see him as a “good contender” for the General Election. Although the online conversation included some comments from naysayers, others were quick to defend Mr Leong and the PSP.

3. PAP poster fumble has Redditors laughing.

After a Redditor shared a photo of a PAP sign over a road sign, netizens on the online news forum had a good laugh. The PAP logo was seen to have been placed over a road sign that read “Out”, which some took as an amusing inside joke.

While many poked fun at the implied “PAP Out” fiasco, others contemplated over who must have been responsible for putting the sign up. It is not certain whether the photo was edited but one person pointed out that the Elections Department Singapore (ELD), in its handbook for elections, stipulates that posters “must not obstruct any other existing banners, traffic signs, cameras or any other related road infrastructure”.

/TISG