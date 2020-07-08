Online GE Chatter: Election anime-style, Jamus Lim teased, Gerald Giam knows BTS

- Advertisement -

1. GE 2020 — Meet the superheros and many more.

In a humorous parody video, Youtube account McPAIKIA created an anime opening version of Singapore’s 2020 General Election. Showcasing politicians from the different parties, together with anime music playing in the background, the video featured edited photos of politicians in superhero costumes.

People’s Action Party leader Lee Hsien Loong is seen in a superhero suit with the PAP symbol, while Workers’ Party leader Pritam Singh transforms into Iron Man. The video, which salutes almost all the current personalities, also honours many who were important in the past.

With more than 16,000 views, the parody video is fast becoming a hit.

2. Jamus Lim gives new life to an almost-forgotten phrase.

Workers’ Party candidate Jamus Lim appeared in the first televised election debate on Wednesday (July 1) with the People’s Action Party’s Dr Vivian Balakrishnan, the Singapore Democratic Party’s Dr Chee Soon Juan and the Progress Singapore Party’s Mr Francis Yuen. During the debate, Mr Lim referred to a comment by Dr Chee, who had highlighted inequalities in the education system, and said that, as an educator, that “warms the cockles of my heart”. (It means to make one feel good).

The “fan favourite” candidate had used an almost-forgotten phrase and those who had watched the debate took the opportunity to joke about it on his social media account. One asked him where his cockles were, while another asked whether it was warm enough to cook the cockles for laksa. An almost-forgotten phrase has become viral online, thanks to Jamus Lim.

3. Gerald Giam can name all seven members of K-pop band BTS

The Workers’ Party posted an interesting fact on Twitter recently, saying that one of its candidates, Mr Gerald Giam can name all seven members of the K-pop band BTS. The Aljunied GRC candidate said in a video that it was because his wife and daughter are part of the BTS ARMY (BTS fans). BTS is arguably one of the hottest K-pop acts at the moment and the group consists of V, J-Hope, RM, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook and Suga.

Photo: Screengrab from Twitter

Netizens responded to the WP tweet, asking Mr Giam which BTS member he liked the most. One Twitter user wrote that though Mr Giam may not win his vote as he does not live in Aljunied GRC, the opposition politician has won his heart.

