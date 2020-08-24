Online community welcomes lunch meeting of top PSP and WP politicians

- Advertisement -

Singapore – A photo of top Progress Singapore Party (PSP) and Workers’ Party (WP) politicians having lunch and discussing parliamentary affairs has garnered numerous positive responses from the online community.

The PSP’s Mr Leong Mun Wai took to social media on Friday (Aug 21) to share a photo of himself with Ms Hazel Poa having lunch with WP chief and Leader of the Opposition Pritam Singh and WP Chairman Sylvia Lim.

Mr Leong wrote in the caption: “Hazel and I had lunch today with Pritam and Sylvia; we discussed some parliamentary affairs and how we will work together with @wpsgp moving forward to achieve our common goals.” Included in his hashtags were the phrases “progress with compassion” and “stronger together”.

Mr Leong, the party’s Assistant Secretary-General, and Ms Poa, the Vice-Chairman, were in the five-member PSP team led by Dr Tan Cheng Bock that contested in West Coast GRC in the recent General Election. They were nominated by the party to take up the two Non-Constituency MP (NCMP) positions open to the team for being the best losers among the opposition candidates in the polls on July 10.

It was announced on July 19 that Mr Leong and Ms Poa had stepped down from their PSP leadership positions to focus on their NCMP duties.

Members of the online community expressed their excitement at seeing the get-together of the two opposition parties.

A Facebook user hoped that the PSP wins at least West Coast GRC in the next General Election.

One user observed that the eatery was an appropriate meeting place. He added that Mr Leong looked a bit tired and teased if Ms Poa was dieting.

Many also wished them the best with the opening of the new Parliament on Monday (Aug 24).

Hazel and I had lunch today with Pritam and Sylvia; we discussed some parliamentary affairs and how we will work… Posted by Leong Mun Wai 梁文辉 on Friday, 21 August 2020

/TISG

