Online Chatter: Lee Hsien Yang not contesting, second showdown between SDP and PAP, WP faces off with DPM Heng

TISG has chanced upon some interesting online chatter that tool place on June 29.

1. Netizens are “disappointed” that Lee Hsien Yang is not contesting in the 2020 GE.

In a lengthy Facebook post, Progress Singapore Party member Lee Hsien Yang announced that he would not be contesting in the 2020 GE. The younger son of Singapore’s founding father, Lee Kuan Yew, and the brother of current Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, wrote to the people of Singapore and reminded them that there are multiple ways to get involved in politics. “I do not seek (the) power, prestige or financial rewards of political office. I hope to be a catalyst for change,” he said.

Mr Lee reminded Singaporeans that politics is for everyone, and that each one should find a way to contribute to the nation in one way or another.

In response to this, many netizens expressed their disappointment as they wished to see him contest. “Singapore doesn’t need another Lee, yes I agree, but all it would have (taken) (was) a different (kind) of Lee–which is you–to turn back the country around,” said netizen Sara Jamz.

Many others expressed similar sentiments, noting though, that they “respect” the surprising decision of Mr Lee.

2. Round two showdown between Chee Soon Juan and Murali Pillai supporters.

Bukit Batok SMC has its eyes glued on two contestants who are no strangers to each other. Singapore Democratic Party (SDP) leader Chee Soon Juan is going up against the People’s Action Party (PAP)’s Murali Pillai for the second time.

In Singapore’s 2016 General Elections, the two went head-to-head, with Mr Murali emerging as the victor in Singapore’s second largest SMC. The nostalgic scene has caused some online bickering.

While some are publicly rooting for Mr Chee, hoping he would bag a win this time around, others argued that Mr Chee is not what Singapore is looking for. Some praise Mr Murali for his efforts for Singapore, while opposition supporters think leaders like Mr Chee are “more talented and passionate than (those on) the other side of the fence.”

3. Some Singaporeans hopeful that Workers’ Party will “take out a DPM” in East Coast GRC.

An interesting question posted on a Facebook group for supporters of the opposition sparked a riveting conversation among netizens regarding the Workers’ Party (WP) going up against Singapore’s current Deputy Prime Minister.

With an opposition party going up against the nation’s Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Heng Swee Keat of the PAP, a netizen has speculated whether or not the underdog might have a fighting chance being up against a ruling party heavyweight. In response to the question, many expressed that they favour the WP–especially due to its industrious groundwork.