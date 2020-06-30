Online Chatter: Lee Bee Wah, “Mad respect” for WP candidate, and opposition supporters

- Advertisement -

Because Singapore’s 2020 General Elections are nearing, it’s no surprise why a lot of online chatter revolves around Singaporean politics. Here are three interesting conversations The Independent has picked up on Reddit today (June 29).

1. Lee Bee Wah’s Retirement

Minister for Parliament Lee Bee Wah of the People’s Action Party (PAP) announced earlier today that she is retiring from politics. After expressing her gratitude towards supporters, she encouraged people to “keep in touch” via her personal social media accounts.

In a sea of well-wishing farewells and expressions of gratitude, a couple of Redditors had a few interesting things to say. While one imagined that Ms Lee would become one of those Candy Crush fanatics who send multiple game requests on Facebook, another noted that though many find her speeches amusing, the effort she has put into Parliament has been “commendable.”

2. “Mad Respect” for Workers’ Party Candidate Abdul Shariff Bin Aboo Kassim

After a Redditor shared a photo of a brief summary of the life struggle of this candidate fielded by the Workers’ Party, many others flocked under the comments section of the post to express their “Mad respect” for Mr Shariff.

According to his profile on the Workers’ Party site, Mr Shariff disrupted his Secondary Four studies in order to work at a factory. Then, after completing his National Service, he also worked as a market shop assistant, a security guard, as well as a dispatch rider and undertaker. After he completed his GCE O Levels, Mr Shariff then started working as a Technical Support Officer at the Ministry of Law. In addition to this, in order to put himself through university, Mr Shariff worked as a bus driver and a relief taxi driver.

Many Redditors paid homage to Mr Shariff’s hard work, with some even pointing out that his experience with those various jobs would give him a wider range of community perspective.

3. Why Opposition Supporters Rally Behind the Opposition

After a Redditor posted a question on the r/singapore group as to why opposition supporters decide to rally behind the opposition, an interesting political conversation was held among Reddit users.

While many opposition supporters cited the need for checks and balances in a democratic government, others cited the “respectable people” being fielded by opposition parties.

In recent news, the Reform Party announced that it would cede West Coast GRC in order to make way for Progress Singapore Party (PSP)’s Dr Tan Cheng Bock. This act of solidarity showcased a sense of unity among the opposition, which gained commendation from the public.

Still, for other Redditors, the reason for their supporting the opposition comes down to the performance of the People’s Action Party.