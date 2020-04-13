Olivia Munn says she is not a fan of marriage

- Advertisement -

Actress Olivia Munn recently shared how she feels about marriage, saying that it is not what she wants. In an April 9 episode of The Big Ticket With Marc Malkin podcast, the 39-year-old said she has never been that girl who dreams about her wedding. She will hear about friends who have but as for herself, she has never been one to say that she cannot wait to get married, fantasise about what is it going to be like or imagine how her ring would look like. Munn added that she never had those thoughts.

For her, the idea of marriage and picking one person for forever is not something that she looks forward to. Why Munn is not keen on weddings is because for four or five weddings she had been to, she found them all boring. She says that wedding ceremonies are only for the bride and groom because, for the rest, only the backs of your friends’ heads can be seen during the ceremony.

Munn talked about marriage when she was speaking about her new movie, Love Wedding Repeat on Netflix. Sam Claflin plays a role who has plans to court her alter-ego while at his sister’s wedding.

The Newsroom alum was dating Aaron Rodgers for three years before parting ways in April 2017. In a May 2018 interview with SiriusXM’s Radio Andy, Munn said she has stopped talking about him for a while. She said that before she goes on air during a talk show, Rodgers said she can talk about him if she wants, but she added that she does not normally talk about relationships. The NFL player said that he did not mind it or kind of liked it.

The 36-year-old then started dating Danica Patrick and Munn was reportedly dating Tucker Roberts in December 2018. In October 2019, the X-Men: Apocalypse star accidentally spilled beans about their relationship. She was attending her friend’s Halloween party and did not know a photographer would be there, according to an interview with Entertainment Tonight in November 2019. Munn thought it was just her friend’s photographer at the house. /TISG