NUS student demands condo, fully paid car, $3K monthly allowance, $15K ring and maid from soon-to-be fiance

A netizen, who claims to be a National University of Singapore (NUS) student, has alarmed social media users with a long list of demands for her soon-to-fiance. Her shocking demands include a 3-room or bigger condominium unit, a car for her use, a hefty monthly allowance, an exorbitantly priced engagement ring, expensive holidays and a domestic helper since she does not plan to do housework.

The viral post was submitted to anonymous confessions platform, the NUSwhispers Facebook page. While NUSwhispers cannot verify whether the person who shared her list of demands, the page is believed to predominantly post grievances, confessions and thoughts from real NUS students. Some students even use the page to anonymously message certain professors.

A post that was submitted to the page last Thursday (4 June) went viral and even landed on an international forum, racking up hundreds of shares on Facebook and over a thousand views on Reddit. The person who wrote the post said: “My bf has finally wanted to propose to me! We went through so much together and this is going to be the most beautiful ending to our journey.”

Describing her boyfriend as a “caring and ambitious guy,” the netizen said that her boyfriend earns a high income and is happy to pay for the majority of their wedding and future expenses: “He is already earning 5 figures not long out of university and his career is on an upward trend. As I earn several times less than him, he is happy to pay for the lion’s share of our wedding and future expenses.”

While her boyfriend supposedly wants two children from the marriage, the netizen has at least seven demands:

“From his pov, he is a kids lover and he wants at least 2 kids. As for me, I am drawing up a list of demands: – A condo, at least 3 rooms and above as our home

– A car for me to drive. At least 1.6L, brand doesn’t matter and fully paid for by him

– A supplementary card for me with at least 3k per month credit. I must be able to spend the amount freely in the card every month, no qns asked

– At least 2 holidays every year. If due to the pandemic we can’t go overseas, a gift of any amount of my choosing as a substitute.

– At least one maid for the household so that I don’t have to cook, clean and wash

– A diamond ring costing at least 15k for the proposal

– No limit on the number of dogs, cats or any pets I keep in the house as I am an animal lover. All expenses paid by him”

She asked social media users: “Any other things should I include?” Netizens responding to the post chided her for being so materialistic and speculated that her boyfriend may flee once she shares her list of demands with him.

