NUS Grad jailed for taking upskirt and changing room videos of 104 women

A Chemistry undergraduate at the National University of Singapore (NUS) was caught by a schoolmate snapping an upskirt clip of a woman on campus. He was later found to have taken illicit shots of 104 women.

Desmond Teh Yu Kiat, 27, was sentenced on Tuesday (Aug 11) to 28 weeks’ jail.

The clips were taken during his time at school and Mr Teh, a 3rd year undergraduate at the time, graduated in 2019.

The First Incident

After a class on March 24, 2017, Mr Teh was caught taking an upskirt video of a woman going up a flight of stairs on campus.

When the male schoolmate shouted at him, Mr Teh gestured in apology at the witness before walking away quickly.

The witness then advised the victim, to report the matter to campus security. The victim filed a police report that day saying that Mr Teh had taken an upskirt video of her while she was using the staircase leading to the canteen.

According to a CNA report, during police investigations, Mr Teh was found to have taken videos of 104 women between June 2015 and April 2017, with 70 clips capturing the victims’ faces.

Another 498 video files recovered from Mr Teh’s devices were classified as obscene as they contained explicit sexual acts. On top of this, he had also taken another 96 upskirt videos while overseas.

Mr Teh also admitted to picking shops with unisex changing rooms in order to film women changing next door.

He took the upskirt clips at staircases, elevators or any elevated platforms, either walking closely behind the women or squatting down to take the shots in public places such as MRT stations, McDonald’s outlets and various locations on NUS like the canteen, bookshop, sports hall, cafe, bus stop and on NUS’ internal shuttle bus.

An NUS spokesperson said that, “The disciplinary sanctions meted out by the Board of Discipline form part of the student’s formal educational record at the university”.

The university said it takes “a strong stand against sexual misconduct”, and that “the safety and well-being of our students remain our top priorities”.

For each count of insulting a woman’s modesty, Mr Teh could have been jailed for up to a year, fined, or both.

For possessing obscene films, he could have been fined at least S$500 per film up to a total of S$20,000, jailed up to six months, or both. /TISG