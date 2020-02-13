Nurses in China voluntarily shave hair before going to Wuhan

- Advertisement -

Xi’an, China – Over 20 nurses and doctors had their hair shaved before heading to the epicentre of the Covid-19 outbreak.

A Twitter post on February 10, by Chinese news agency, Xinhua, featured a group of nurses and doctors from Xi’an getting ready to join their colleagues at Wuhan. The heart of the Covid-19 outbreak is in desperate need of healthcare workers as more and more in the front lines are contracting the virus.

There are at least 500 health workers in Wuhan already infected with the virus while another 600 are suspected cases, noted a report by Business Insider quoting South China Morning Post.

Nurses and doctors from other cities have stepped up to provide a helping hand to Wuhan’s overburdened healthcare system.

To optimize efficiency and reduce risks of cross-contamination, female nurses are putting the love and dedication for their profession at top priority and shaving their heads.

Numerous videos on Twitter were shared of female nurses getting a buzz cut much similar to soldiers in battle. The videos also mention that no hair means the nurses could wear and remove their protective hazmat suits at a quicker pace.

Coronavirus-fighting nurses cut hair short before heading to Wuhan to aid the battle against the epidemic. #FightVirus pic.twitter.com/lcjk8G6PDw — China Xinhua News (@XHNews) February 10, 2020

“My time should be used for saving more lives,” said Shan Xia to People’s Daily, China. She was reportedly the first nurse to make the bold move.

Other heroic sacrifices front line healthcare workers have made include wearing adult diapers to minimize toilet breaks. They perceive the few minutes saved by not going to the bathroom to be worthwhile, which could be used to treat patients from the virus.

Many are extending their support to these heroes in many ways, such as sending face masks and other medical essentials or offering meals as a simple thank you for their efforts.

Singapore’s healthcare workers are also feeling the appreciation as the public has established multiple initiatives as a sign of gratitude.

Operation #BoosterShot, for example, raised funds to give healthcare professionals a cup of coffee to help with their long hours. -/TISG